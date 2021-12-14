The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.