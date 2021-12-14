The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.