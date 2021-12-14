The Western Union Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

WU stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

