TheStreet Downgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to D+

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $424.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.42.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

