Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein Buys 10,000 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

THO stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

