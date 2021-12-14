Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

