Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

