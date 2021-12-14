Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $223,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.57. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

