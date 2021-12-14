Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.02 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.