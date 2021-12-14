Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 343 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

