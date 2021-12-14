Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

