Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.