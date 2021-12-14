Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.57 Million Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of HNI worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 81.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of HNI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

