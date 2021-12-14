Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.69 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PMT opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.