Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 283,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

