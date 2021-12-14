Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,528,819 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,528,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

