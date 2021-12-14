Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $97.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 58.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $796,537.83 and approximately $97.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 44.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005133 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.