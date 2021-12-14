TL Private Wealth Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TL Private Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

