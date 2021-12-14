TL Private Wealth Purchases 11,431 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 17.1% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

