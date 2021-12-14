TL Private Wealth Takes $108,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 108.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

