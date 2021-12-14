Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.94.

CURV opened at $11.42 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

