Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 307.8% in November

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 307.8% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOTZF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.