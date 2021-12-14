Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $15.33 on Friday. Transcontinental has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.