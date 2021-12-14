Tredegar Co. (TG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of TG opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tredegar by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tredegar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tredegar by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

