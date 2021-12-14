Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 5,453 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

