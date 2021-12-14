Trellis Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 23.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.50 on Tuesday, hitting $592.06. 60,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $649.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

