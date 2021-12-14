TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

TRUE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

