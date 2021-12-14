Truegame Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Truegame has a market cap of $83,770.22 and $2,905.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00200216 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

