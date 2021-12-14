Truist Securities Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $82.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REG. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.67.

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

