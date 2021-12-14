Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 103.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

HSY stock opened at $188.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $189.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

