Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

