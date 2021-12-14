Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 21,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,772,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 15.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 165.9% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 398,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 2,397.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Tuya by 11.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after buying an additional 221,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tuya by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

