Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $260.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.