Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Tyler Technologies worth $67,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $515.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.04 and a 200-day moving average of $483.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.82 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

