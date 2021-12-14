U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

USB stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

