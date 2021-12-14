U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,427. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.