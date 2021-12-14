U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.