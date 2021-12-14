U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

