UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.