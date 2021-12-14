Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 3,066.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

