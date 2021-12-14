Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 3,066.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.