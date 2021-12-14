United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Square makes up 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.94.

NYSE SQ opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 163.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

