United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

