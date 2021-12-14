United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Major Shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon Buys 24,137 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprises Ltd Inberdon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 17,500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99. The company has a market cap of $676.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.69. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.