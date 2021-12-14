UnitedHealth Group (UNH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $499.00 to $526.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $476.00 to $512.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $435.00 to $452.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $477.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $455.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of its strong market position and attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. A sturdy balance sheet and solid cash generation abilities enable investments and prudent capital deployment. A strong 2021 view instills investor optimism. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings are expected to improve by 11.4% and 11.6%, respectively. Its third-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by growing revenues. However, softness in commercial business due to the COVID-induced volatilities persists.”

10/25/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $475.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $488.00 to $499.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $473.00 to $476.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $462.00 to $495.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $465.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $478.14 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $480.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.25 and a 200-day moving average of $422.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

