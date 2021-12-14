Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.30. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,055 shares of company stock worth $290,148. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.