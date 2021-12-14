Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Up 513.6% in November

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 513.6% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.0 days.

Shares of UPNRF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Uponor Oyj has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

