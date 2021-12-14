Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

