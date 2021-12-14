Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 33 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
