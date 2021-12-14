UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

