UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USER. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

