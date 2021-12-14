Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $179,169.13 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $179,169.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

UTZ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 706,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

